Indiana university gives second all clear after robberies

(Reuters) - An Indianapolis university lifted a second shelter-in-place warning after reports of several armed robberies led university officials to twice tell students on Tuesday to stay inside and lock their doors, according to the university’s Twitter feed.

Students at Indiana University-Purdue University were told around 8:10 p.m. local time to “take safe shelter” after two armed robberies were reported near the campus within the span of a few minutes.

That alert came about five hours after the university said a man with a gun was reported running toward campus after an armed robbery in the same area. No one was injured in the incident, the school said.

The university said that there would be an increased police presence on campus and offered the phone number of the campus escort service, the Twitter feed said.

University police sent out an alert because the man was running toward campus, though they do not know if he made it onto the campus, said Briggs

Police said no suspects have been found. The second all clear was given around 9:40 p.m. local time.

A representative for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, which is investigating, was not immediately available for comment.

The urban public research university has about 30,690 students.