Suspect named in fatal shooting of Indiana police sergeant

(Reuters) - An Indiana sheriff’s deputy remained hospitalized on Monday after being shot in an exchange of gunfire that killed another deputy and a suspect over the weekend, the sheriff’s department said.

Sergeant Jordan Buckley of the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, was listed in good condition at a local hospital as of Monday morning, the department said in a statement.

Deputy Carl Koontz, 27, died at a hospital after being shot in Russiaville, a town about 50 miles north of Indianapolis, police said. Koontz is survived by his wife and a young son.

The deputies came under fire after knocking on the door of a residence to serve warrants, police said.

The department has identified the shooting suspect as Evan Dorsey, 25. He was killed when the deputies returned fire.

Koontz had been with the department for nearly three years, State Police spokesman Sergeant John Perrine said on his Twitter feed. Buckley is a nine-year veteran, Perrine said.