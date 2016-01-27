Indiana school principal killed, two children hurt when hit by bus

(Reuters) - An Indianapolis school principal was killed on Tuesday, and two children were injured, when a school bus jumped a curb, officials said.

The incident occurred at about 2:45 p.m. (1945 GMT) outside Amy Beverland Elementary School in the city’s northeast, said Richard Riddle, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

The woman bus driver told authorities she was not sure what caused the vehicle to accelerate and jump the curb, the Indianapolis Fire Department said in a statement.

She told investigators she saw the principal, Susan Jordan, push several students out of the way as the bus careened over the curb.

Jordan, who was outside the bus on the passenger side when hit, was pronounced dead at the scene, the fire department said, adding that two 10-year-old students suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Jordan worked at the school for 22 years, officials said.

It was unclear what caused the accident or if the driver could face criminal charges.