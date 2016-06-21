FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. arrests Indiana man it says planned to join Islamic State
June 21, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. arrests Indiana man it says planned to join Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An 18-year-old man who authorities said planned to fly to Morocco and travel to Islamic State-controlled territory to join the group was arrested in Indiana on Tuesday, the U.S. Justice Department said.

FBI agents arrested Akram Musleh, of Brownsburg, Indiana, as he was attempting to board a bus from Indianapolis to New York, from where he planned to fly to Morocco, the department said in a statement.

"The criminal complaint alleges that he planned to provide personnel (himself) to ISIL," the statement added, referring to the militant Islamist group.

If convicted, Musleh faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, the statement said.

Reprting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Dan Grebler and Peter Cooney

