FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three people shot at Indianapolis mall: police
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 29, 2015 / 12:04 AM / in 2 years

Three people shot at Indianapolis mall: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - Three people were wounded by gunfire on Wednesday evening inside the Washington Square Mall on the east side of Indianapolis, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

The three victims managed to run through a Target Store connected to the mall after the shooting and they were taken to nearby hospitals, Indianapolis Police Sergeant Kendale Adams said.

“None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening,” Adams said by telephone.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, he said.

Indianapolis police responded to the mall at about 6:30 p.m. on reports of multiple people shot, the Indianapolis Star newspaper reported.

Reporting by Susan Guyett in Indianapolis, Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.