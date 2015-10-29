Three people shot at Indianapolis mall: police

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - Three people were wounded by gunfire on Wednesday evening inside the Washington Square Mall on the east side of Indianapolis, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

The three victims managed to run through a Target Store connected to the mall after the shooting and they were taken to nearby hospitals, Indianapolis Police Sergeant Kendale Adams said.

“None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening,” Adams said by telephone.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, he said.

Indianapolis police responded to the mall at about 6:30 p.m. on reports of multiple people shot, the Indianapolis Star newspaper reported.