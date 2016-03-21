Sheriff's deputy serving warrant dies in Indiana shootout: police

(Reuters) - One sheriff’s deputy died and another was wounded in an Indiana shootout while serving a warrant for drug-related offenses on Sunday, police said.

An unidentified suspect also died in the gunfire, they added.

Deputy Carl Koontz, 27, of the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, died at a hospital after being shot in Russiaville, a town about 50 miles north of Indianapolis, police said. Deputy Sergeant Jordan Buckley was in stable condition at a hospital.

The deputies were shot after they knocked on the door of a residence to serve the warrant, police said. They then returned fire.

“With an extremely heavy heart I‘m sorry to report Deputy Carl Koontz has succumbed to his wounds,” State Police spokesman Sergeant John Perrine said on his Twitter feed.

Koontz had been with the State Police for nearly three years, while Buckley was a nine-year veteran, Perrine said.

Indiana Governor Mike Pence directed state facilities to fly flags at half-staff in honor of Koontz’s “service and sacrifice,” he tweeted.

Koontz is survived by his wife and a young son, the Indianapolis Star newspaper reported.