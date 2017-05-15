FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Shougang among bidders for parking space company Indigo: Les Echos
May 15, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 3 months ago

China's Shougang among bidders for parking space company Indigo: Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate firm Shougang is among firms that have submitted bids for parking space operator Indigo, French daily Les Echos said on Monday.

Shougang made an offer on Friday for France's biggest parking space operator, the paper said, without citing a source.

Indigo, which manages a parking network in more than 500 cities and 17 countries, has been put up for sale by France-based private equity fund Ardian and French bank Predica, sources told Reuters in February.

The deal may top 3 billion euros.

Neither Indigo, Ardian nor Predica, a subsidiary of France's Credit Agricole Assurance (CAGR.PA), were available to comment.

Reporting by Bate Felix and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Louise Ireland

