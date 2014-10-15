FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's IndiGo secures rights to buy 100 more Airbus A320 planes
#Business News
October 15, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

India's IndiGo secures rights to buy 100 more Airbus A320 planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Airbus A320neo (New Engine Option) takes off during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, southwestern France, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo has secured the rights to buy a further 100 Airbus (AIR.PA) A320 planes, in addition to the 250 it agreed to purchase, the airline’s President Aditya Ghosh told Reuters on Wednesday.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, said earlier on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus to buy 250 of its A320 aircraft to expand its fleet.

Delivery of the 250 aircraft would start from 2018, Ghosh said.

Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
