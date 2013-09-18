Inditex sees pick-up after tough H1

MADRID (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC), the world’s largest clothes retailer, said sales at the start of the third quarter rose 10 percent, pointing to recovery after poor weather and a weak yen weighed on profit in the first half.

First-half net profit at the retailer, which owns eight brands including upmarket brand Massimo Dutti and teen label Bershka, rose 1 percent to 951 million euros ($1.3 billion), beating forecasts on the back of strict cost controls.

The results for the Spanish company, whose biggest global rival is Sweden’s H&M (HMb.ST), were among its weakest after years of stellar performance.

Inditex posted a 6 percent rise in sales to 7.7 billion euros in the first half to July 31, also beating forecasts, compared with a 17 percent rise in the same period last year.

Inditex's shares, which have tripled in value since Spain's economy imploded five years ago to outperform the main blue chip index .IBEX, have lost some of their lustre this year, up 4.4 percent versus a 10 percent gain on the Ibex.

($1 = 0.7491 euros)