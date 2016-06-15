Zara owner Inditex beats forecasts as fast fashion outwits weather

MADRID (Reuters) - Inditex (ITX.MC), the world’s biggest clothing retailer, reported a forecast-beating 6 percent rise in profits on Wednesday as fast turnover allowed the owner of fashion chain Zara to react quickly to unseasonable weather.

The first-quarter results sent shares in Inditex, whose stable of brands also includes upmarket label Massimo Dutti, up 3 percent, outperforming Swedish rival H&M (HMb.ST) which just missed May sales forecasts.

Strong sales at Inditex, well known for whisking the latest trends from runway to stores in a matter of days, are bucking a broader industry trend which have led major fashion retailers to complain of weak demand.

Sales of lingerie-inspired, lace-trimmed dresses, oversized shirts and other items from flagship chain Zara helped push sales across the group’s brands up 15 percent at constant exchange rates in the first weeks of the second quarter from May 1 to June 13.

While this implied a slackening of like-for-like sales in recent weeks, according to analysts, sales growth was still robust at a time when other retailers reported unseasonal spring weather hurting sales.

“In a market environment where most retailers are bemoaning the weather, Inditex’s results demonstrate the strength of the business model and its ability to deliver superior results,” said Bernstein analyst Jamie Merriman.

Men walk by an Inditex logo at the entrance of a Zara factory, the headquarters of Inditex group, in Arteixo, northern Spain, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Inditex reported a net profit of 554 million euros ($621 million) for the period from Feb. 1 to April 30, beating a Reuters forecast of 541 million euros, as sales jumped 12 percent on the year-ago period.

However, negative currency effects did squeeze revenue. Societe Generale estimates that sales revenue would have risen 17 percent without the negative currency impact.

Inditex reports in euros but makes around half of its sales in other currencies, meaning the fluctuations of the euro against a basket of 38 currencies affects earnings.

The adverse currency impact should decrease in the second half of the year, Inditex’s Capital Markets Director Marcos Lopez told analysts in a conference call following the results, without elaborating.

Inditex, which operates over 7,000 stores in 91 countries, recently lowered its guidance on growth in store space to shift focus onto larger flagship stores and online sales.

The Spanish retailer said its full stable of brands - from homewares store Zara Home to accessories label Uterque - would have an online presence in all European countries and Turkey by the end of this financial year.