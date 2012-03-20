Indonesia's Indocement says 2011 cement sales rise 15 percent

JAKARTA (Reuters) - PT Indocement Tunggal Perkasa (INTP.JK), Indonesia’s biggest cement maker by market value, said on Tuesday its cement sales rose to 16 million tons in 2011, up 15 percent from 2010 as demand for construction, mainly for property, jumped.

The company also said in a statement it expected national demand for cement in 2012 to increase 8-10 percent as infrastructure projects start to roll out after the government passed a land law in Dec 2011.