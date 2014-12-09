FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia drug firm Kimia Farma says may merge with Indofarma; shares surge
December 9, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia drug firm Kimia Farma says may merge with Indofarma; shares surge

Eveline Danubrata, Cindy Silviana

2 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian state-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma Tbk (KAEF.JK) said on Tuesday it may merge with peer PT Indofarma Tbk (INAF.JK) as part of a government consolidation plan for the sector, sending their stocks surging.

The merger options include a share swap or a straight acquisition, Kimia Farma Chief Executive Rusdi Rosman told Reuters. Indofarma Corporate Secretary Yasser Arafat declined to confirm the merger plan, but said the company would support any decision made by its shareholders.

The Indonesian government holds a more than 80 percent stake in Indofarma and a 90 percent stake in Kimia Farma, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The government has been pushing for consolidation among the drugmakers to improve efficiency and competitiveness. On Tuesday, local media quoted state enterprises minister Rini Soemarno as saying that the merger between Indofarma and Kimia Farma will be a government priority.

Indofarma shares surged as much as 25 percent to their highest in nearly two years after the local media report. Kimia Farma shares jumped as much as 19.3 percent, but gave up some of their gains to close 2.2 percent higher.

Kimia Farma’s extensive distribution network combined with Indofarma’s stronger manufacturing capabilities would create a more robust drugmaker, said Adrianus Bias Prasuryo, senior analyst at Ciptadana Securities.

But the potential merger is unlikely to pose a serious threat to industry leader PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (KLBF.JK) as Indofarma and Kimia Farma produce mainly generic drugs while Kalbe Farma makes mostly branded medicine, Prasuryo added.

Kalbe Farma shares closed flat, while the Jakarta stock exchange .JKSE ended 0.4 percent lower.

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana; Editing by Miral Fahmy

