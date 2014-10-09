FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia resumes search for survivors of Bali boat sinking
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 9, 2014 / 3:23 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia resumes search for survivors of Bali boat sinking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian search and rescue teams on Thursday resumed efforts to find 24 passengers missing after their vessel sank near the resort island of Bali, killing at least 17.

Indonesia has a checkered maritime safety record among the thousands of ferries that criss-cross the vast archipelago.

A wedding party was aboard the ship, Jabal Nur, which was carrying 49 passengers when it sank on Tuesday, following damage that caused a malfunction of the engine and water pump, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman of Indonesia’s National Disaster Agency.

Eight people have been rescued, including the ship’s captain.

High waves and encroaching darkness forced a suspension of the search late on Wednesday, Nugroho said.

Reporting by Angie Teo and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.