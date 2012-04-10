Garuda close to $2.5 billion Airbus A330 deal: sources

JAKARTA/PARIS (Reuters) - Garuda (GIAA.JK) and European planemaker Airbus EAD.PA are close to a deal for the Indonesian airline to buy A330 passenger jets worth $2.5 billion at list prices, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The deal is set to be unveiled by British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday at the start of a 24-hour visit to Indonesia aimed at boosting trade and investment.

“Garuda is buying 11 units of the A330-300 that will be delivered in a timeframe between 2013 and 2017,” said one source close to the deal, asking not to be identified.

The new jets would increase the number of long-haul A330s already delivered to Garuda or on order from the airline by two thirds and would be powered by UK-supplied Rolls-Royce (RR.L) engines.

None of the companies involved agreed to comment.

The A330-300 sells for $231 million at catalogue prices, but airlines typically pay less than the official price.