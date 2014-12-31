FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia says finds large dark object presumed to be AirAsia jet
December 31, 2014 / 5:17 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia says finds large dark object presumed to be AirAsia jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SURABAYA, Indonesia (Reuters) - A sonar image showing a large, dark object under the sea was presumed to be the missing AirAsia (AIRA.KL) plane, an official with Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said on Wednesday.

“It’s about 30-50 meters under water,” said the official, Hernanto.

Crews are standing by to collect and identify bodies from the plane that crashed on Sunday during bad weather on a flight from Indonesia to Singapore.

“We are praying it is the plane so the evacuation can be done quickly,” Hernanto said.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Robert Birsel

