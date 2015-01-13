FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus hopes cockpit recorder to help explain AirAsia crash
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 13, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Airbus hopes cockpit recorder to help explain AirAsia crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - The head of planemaker Airbus on Tuesday welcomed the retrieval of the cockpit voice recorder from the sunken wreckage of the AirAsia A320 plane that crashed two weeks ago killing all 162 people aboard.

The voice recorder from Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501 will be sent to Jakarta for analysis as investigators try to piece together what happened to cause the plane to crash into the sea in bad weather on Dec. 28.

“This gives me hope that the investigation will bring clarity, because what we want to do is go through the detailed analysis of the possible root causes,” Fabrice Bregier told a news conference after Airbus published order and delivery figures for 2014.

“We will do whatever we can to support the investigation... and make sure all lessons are drawn for the future.”

The Airbus unit CEO added that air transport remained the safest way to travel around the world because safety was the top priority for the aircraft manufacturing industry.

Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.