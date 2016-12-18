FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Indonesian air force plane crashes in Papua killing 13, official says
December 18, 2016 / 3:05 AM / 8 months ago

Indonesian air force plane crashes in Papua killing 13, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An Indonesian air force transport plane has crashed into a mountain, killing all 13 people board, during a training exercise in the remote region of Papua, a search and rescue agency official said on Sunday.

    The Hercules C130 plane had taken off from the city of Timika before crashing near its destination of Wamena at around 6.15 a.m. local time (2315 GMT), said Ivan Ahmad Riski Titus, operational director of Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency.    The crash site on Lisuwa mountain had been found and the bodies of the victims were being brought back to Wamena, he said.

    Air transport is commonly used in remote and mountainous Papua, Indonesia's easternmost province, where land travel is often impossible.

    Indonesia has a patchy air safety record and President Joko Widodo promised a review of the country's aging air force fleet last year after a military transport plane crashed, killing more than 100 people.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Ed Davies and Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
