Indonesian safety investigator disputes AirAsia explosion theory

JAKARTA (Reuters) - There was no evidence to support the theory that an AirAsia airliner exploded before hitting water two weeks ago, an Indonesian transport safety investigator told Reuters on Monday.

“There is no data to support that kind of theory,” said Santoso Sayogo, an investigator at the National Transportation Safety Committee.

Supriyadi, operations coordinator at the National Search and Rescue Agency, earlier told reporters that the wreckage indicated the jet “experienced an explosion” before impact due to a significant change in air pressure.