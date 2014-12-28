FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia suspends search for missing plane as night falls: agency
December 28, 2014 / 11:54 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia suspends search for missing plane as night falls: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia halted the search for a missing AirAsia plane as darkness fell on Sunday and will resume the operation in the morning, the national search and rescue agency said.

The plane carrying 162 people went missing after pilots asked to change course to avoid bad weather during a flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore.

Tatang Zaenuddin of the National Search and Rescue agency told Reuters the search operation would resume at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Robert Birsel

