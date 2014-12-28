Indonesia suspends search for missing plane as night falls: agency

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia halted the search for a missing AirAsia plane as darkness fell on Sunday and will resume the operation in the morning, the national search and rescue agency said.

The plane carrying 162 people went missing after pilots asked to change course to avoid bad weather during a flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore.

Tatang Zaenuddin of the National Search and Rescue agency told Reuters the search operation would resume at 6 a.m. on Monday.