Singapore activates air force, navy for search for missing jet
December 28, 2014 / 4:32 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore activates air force, navy for search for missing jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore said on Sunday it has activated its air force and navy to help in the search and rescue operation for the AirAsia (AIRA.KL) jet that went missing on a flight from Surabaya, Indonesia to Singapore.

“Two C130s are already on stand-by for this purpose. We remain ready to provide any assistance to support the search and rescue effort,” the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement.

A waiting area, and facilities and support have been set up for relatives at Changi Airport Terminal 2, it said.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Anshuman Daga and Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Borsuk

