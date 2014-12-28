Singapore activates air force, navy for search for missing jet

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore said on Sunday it has activated its air force and navy to help in the search and rescue operation for the AirAsia (AIRA.KL) jet that went missing on a flight from Surabaya, Indonesia to Singapore.

“Two C130s are already on stand-by for this purpose. We remain ready to provide any assistance to support the search and rescue effort,” the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement.

A waiting area, and facilities and support have been set up for relatives at Changi Airport Terminal 2, it said.