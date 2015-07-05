Jetstar, Virgin cancel Bali-Australia flights due to volcanic ash

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Jetstar and Virgin Australia airlines canceled some flights from Indonesia’s resort island of Bali to Australia on Sunday due to volcanic ash from Mount Raung, authorities said.

Virgin Australia canceled seven flights and Jetstar eight flights from Bali to Australia, similar to the previous day, said state navigation operator AirNav Indonesia.

“Both airlines have not reported any changes, they are still waiting further updates on Mt. Raung,” said Farid Indra Nugraha, the agency’s spokesman.

Wisnu Darjono, AirNav’s safety director, said the volcanic ash did not pose any problems to air safety and the decision to cancel the flights was made by the two companies.