FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Search resumes for 100 missing in Indian Ocean
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 22, 2012 / 1:33 AM / in 5 years

Search resumes for 100 missing in Indian Ocean

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Merchant and navy ships and five aircraft resumed the search for almost 100 people missing in the Indian Ocean a day after a crowded refugee boat capsized between Indonesia and Australia’s Christmas Island territory.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Jason Clare said 110 people had been rescued, including a 13-year-old boy, with three dead bodies pulled from the water, around 200 km north of Christmas Island.

Prime Minister Julia Gillard, attending the United Nations Rio summit in Brazil, said she had spoken to Indonesia’s President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono about the tragedy.

“At this stage details are sketchy, but what is apparent is that there has been a large loss of life at sea,” Gillard told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.

Asylum seekers are a hot political issue in Australia. So far this year, more than 50 boats carrying more than 4,000 asylum seekers have been detected by Australian authorities.

Refugees seeking asylum in Australia often set sail from Indonesia heading for Australia’s Indian Ocean territory of Christmas Island in dangerous and overcrowded boats, with the help of people smugglers.

In December 2011, as many as 200 died when an overcrowded boat sank off the coast of East Java in December, 2011. In 2010, 50 asylum seekers died when their boat was thrown onto rocks at Christmas Island. In 2001, a crowded boat known as the SIEV X sank on its way to Australia with the loss of 350 lives.

Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Additional reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.