8 months ago
Indonesia has only suspended language program with Australia: minister
#World News
January 5, 2017 / 8:24 AM / 8 months ago

Indonesia has only suspended language program with Australia: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's security minister said on Thursday the military had not suspended all cooperation with Australia, contradicting a military spokesman who said "all forms of cooperation" had been suspended.

"Steps have been taken by the military chief to suspend a language-training program in Australia," chief security minister Wiranto said in a statement, referring to reports he had received from the defense minister, the foreign minister and the military chief.

"This means it was not a cancellation of all cooperation, as was reported in a lot of media recently."

Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Robert Birsel

