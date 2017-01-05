Indonesian president says relations with Australia remain good

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) talks with military Chief Gatot Nurmantyo as walk past fighter jets and weapons during a military exercise on Natuna Island, Riau Islands province, Indonesia October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday relations with Australia remained good despite the Indonesian military announcing a day earlier that all military cooperation had been suspended.

“I think our relations with Australia remain in a good condition. The problem has to be clarified first at the operational level so the situation will not heat up,” Widodo told reporters.

The president’s comments come after the Indonesian military suspended ties with their Australian counterparts for “technical reasons” after offensive material was found by an Indonesian officer at an Australian training base.