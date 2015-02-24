Indonesia's president says executions won't be delayed

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s president said on Tuesday the planned execution of 11 convicts on death row, most on drugs charges, would not be delayed, warning foreign countries not to intervene in the country’s right to use capital punishment.

“The first thing I need to say firmly is that there shouldn’t be any intervention towards the death penalty because it is our sovereign right to exercise our law,” President Joko Widodo told reporters.

Widodo said he took calls from the leaders of France, Brazil and the Netherlands about the death penalty. A court earlier rejected an appeal by two Australians among the 11 against the rejection of their request for presidential clemency.