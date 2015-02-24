FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's president says executions won't be delayed
#World News
February 24, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's president says executions won't be delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s president said on Tuesday the planned execution of 11 convicts on death row, most on drugs charges, would not be delayed, warning foreign countries not to intervene in the country’s right to use capital punishment.

“The first thing I need to say firmly is that there shouldn’t be any intervention towards the death penalty because it is our sovereign right to exercise our law,” President Joko Widodo told reporters.

Widodo said he took calls from the leaders of France, Brazil and the Netherlands about the death penalty. A court earlier rejected an appeal by two Australians among the 11 against the rejection of their request for presidential clemency.

Reporting by the Jakarta bureau; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
