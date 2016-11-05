FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Indonesian president postpones Australia visit after Jakarta protests
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 5, 2016 / 5:13 AM / 10 months ago

Indonesian president postpones Australia visit after Jakarta protests

Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures during an interview with Reuters at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia February 10, 2016.Darren Whiteside/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has canceled his visit to Australia due to "the security situation in Jakarta", following clashes at a rally by hardline Muslims, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of hardline Muslims rallied in Jakarta on Friday to demand the resignation of the Christian governor of the capital, Jakarta, over allegations of blasphemy. The clashes left one person dead and 12 wounded.

Widodo had planned to visit Australia on Sunday for bilateral meetings and was scheduled to address the Australian parliament on Monday.

Reporting by Jarni Blakkarly; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.