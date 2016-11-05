Indonesian president postpones Australia visit after Jakarta protests

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has canceled his visit to Australia due to "the security situation in Jakarta", following clashes at a rally by hardline Muslims, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of hardline Muslims rallied in Jakarta on Friday to demand the resignation of the Christian governor of the capital, Jakarta, over allegations of blasphemy. The clashes left one person dead and 12 wounded.

Widodo had planned to visit Australia on Sunday for bilateral meetings and was scheduled to address the Australian parliament on Monday.