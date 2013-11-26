FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia quotes Australia saying won't act to hurt relations in future
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 26, 2013 / 11:33 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia quotes Australia saying won't act to hurt relations in future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono speaks beside Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (not pictured) during a joint news conference at the presidential palace in Jakarta November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has told the Indonesian leader that his country will not take any action in future that will hurt relations between the neighbors, following an outcry in Jakarta of allegations Canberra tapped the phones of its top officials.

Indonesian President Bambang Susilo Yudhoyono told reporters that Abbott had made the pledge in a letter to him at the weekend.

Yudhoyono said the two countries would work on a new code of ethics for intelligence sharing and described relations as very good in essence, saying they needed to be safeguarded.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.