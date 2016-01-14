FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State-allied news agency says group behind Jakarta attacks
#World News
January 14, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

Islamic State-allied news agency says group behind Jakarta attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State carried out the attacks in Jakarta earlier on Thursday, a news agency allied to the group reported.

“Islamic State fighters carried out an armed attack this morning targeting foreign nationals and the security forces charged with protecting them in the Indonesian capital,” Aamaaq news agency said on its Telegram channel.

Militants launched a gun and bomb assault in the center of the Indonesian capital on Thursday, killing at least six people, police said, in an attack on a country that Islamic State had threatened to put in its “spotlight”.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
