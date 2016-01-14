Islamic State-allied news agency says group behind Jakarta attacks

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State carried out the attacks in Jakarta earlier on Thursday, a news agency allied to the group reported.

“Islamic State fighters carried out an armed attack this morning targeting foreign nationals and the security forces charged with protecting them in the Indonesian capital,” Aamaaq news agency said on its Telegram channel.

Militants launched a gun and bomb assault in the center of the Indonesian capital on Thursday, killing at least six people, police said, in an attack on a country that Islamic State had threatened to put in its “spotlight”.