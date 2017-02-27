FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian police say bomber 'possibly' linked to Islamic State network
#World News
February 27, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 6 months ago

Indonesian police say bomber 'possibly' linked to Islamic State network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An attacker killed by police in Indonesia after detonating a small bomb in the city of Bandung on Monday was "possibly" part of a radical network linked to Islamic State, police said.

There were no reports of injuries from the explosion near a government office in the West Java city. The attacker died after being shot by police, said Yusri Yunus, a spokesman for the West Java Police.

"There's a possibility of JAD," said West Java police chief Anton Charliyan, when asked which network the attacker was from.

Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) is an umbrella organization that Indonesian authorities estimate includes hundreds of Islamic State sympathizers in Indonesia, a secular state with the world's largest Muslim population.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

