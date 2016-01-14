FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic state officially claims Jakarta attacks: statement
#World News
January 14, 2016 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic state officially claims Jakarta attacks: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State officially claimed responsibility on Thursday for a gun and bomb assault in the center of Jakarta earlier in the day that killed seven people, five of whom were attackers.

“A group of soldiers of the caliphate in Indonesia targeted a gathering from the crusader alliance that fights the Islamic State in Jakarta through planting several explosive devices that went off as four of the soldiers attacked with light weapons and explosive belts,” the group said in a statement.

Islamic State’s statement said there were 15 people killed but the official tally according to the Indonesian government is seven. A news agency affiliated to Islamic State had earlier reported the group’s responsibility.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed and Alison Williams

