White House condemns attack in Jakarta
January 14, 2016 / 8:28 PM / 2 years ago

White House condemns attack in Jakarta

Police officers react near the site of a blast in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday condemned “in the strongest terms” the attack carried out in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“The United States is strongly committed to our strategic partnership with Indonesia and will stand by the government of Indonesia as it works to bring those responsible for this barbaric terrorist attack to justice and build a more secure future,” National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack in the heart of Jakarta, which killed seven people, including five of the attackers.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Eric Beech

