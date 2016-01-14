White House condemns attack in Jakarta

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday condemned “in the strongest terms” the attack carried out in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“The United States is strongly committed to our strategic partnership with Indonesia and will stand by the government of Indonesia as it works to bring those responsible for this barbaric terrorist attack to justice and build a more secure future,” National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack in the heart of Jakarta, which killed seven people, including five of the attackers.