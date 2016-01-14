Four suspected attackers dead in Jakarta, area being secured: police

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police shot dead four suspected militants who were part of a bomb and gun attack in the capital, Jakarta, on Thursday and the area is being secured, a police spokesman said.

“We are sterilizing the building from basement to top,” Iqbal Kabid told reporters, explaining that a gunbattle between the attackers and police took place in a cinema that is in the same building as a Starbucks cafe that was attacked.

“We will declare the situation secure soon,” he said.