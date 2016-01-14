FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four suspected attackers dead in Jakarta, area being secured: police
#World News
January 14, 2016 / 6:38 AM / 2 years ago

Four suspected attackers dead in Jakarta, area being secured: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police shot dead four suspected militants who were part of a bomb and gun attack in the capital, Jakarta, on Thursday and the area is being secured, a police spokesman said.

“We are sterilizing the building from basement to top,” Iqbal Kabid told reporters, explaining that a gunbattle between the attackers and police took place in a cinema that is in the same building as a Starbucks cafe that was attacked.

“We will declare the situation secure soon,” he said.

Reporting by John Chalmers; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
