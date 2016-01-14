FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five militants, including one foreigner, dead during Jakarta attack-police
#World News
January 14, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Five militants, including one foreigner, dead during Jakarta attack-police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Five militants, including one foreigner, were killed in the gun and bomb assault in central Jakarta, Indonesia’s chief security minister said on Thursday.

President Joko Widodo has called for an unscheduled cabinet meeting at 4 p.m. (0900 GMT) to discuss the situation.

“Everything is under control now. We hope the public will remain calm and be vigilant for possible threats. Similar events have happened in Paris, Mumbai, New York, they can happen here too,” chief security minister Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters.

”We don’t know so far if there is any ISIS involvement. It is too early to say that. Five terrorists are dead and we don’t know if there are any more. We are investigating,’ he said, adding that one of the dead militants was a foreigner.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

