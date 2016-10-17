FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Bridge collapse near Indonesia's Bali kills nine
October 16, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 10 months ago

Bridge collapse near Indonesia's Bali kills nine

The "Yellow Bridge" which connects Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan, two islands located east of the resort island of Bali, Indonesia is seen November 29, 2015. Picture taken November 29, 2015.Angie Teo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENPASAR, Indonesia (Reuters) - A bridge connecting two small islands near the Indonesian resort island of Bali collapsed on Sunday, killing nine people and injuring at least 30, officials said.

There were too many people passing over the bridge for a religious ceremony when it collapsed at 6 PM local time, police officer Arendra Wahyudi said, adding some motorbikes also fell into the water.

The sea beneath the bridge was less than two meters deep, Wahyudi said, but many of the victims were crushed by debris.

All of the victims were locals, he said.

Indonesia's search and rescue agency stopped the search for the day at 9 PM local time, but will resume at daybreak on Monday, its spokesman said.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Bali stringer; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
