Indonesia's chief economic minister says leaving post
August 12, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's chief economic minister says leaving post

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economics Sofyan Djalil gestures during an interview at his office in Jakarta, in this August 7, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Beawiharta/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s chief economic minister, Sofyan Djalil, said on Wednesday he will leave that post and take over the national planning ministry.

“I have been moved to the national planning ministry,” the 61-year old told reporters at the presidential palace in Jakarta ahead of a planned cabinet reshuffle.

He is set to be replaced by former central bank governor Darmin Nasution, according to Reuters sources and media reports.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Robert Birsel

