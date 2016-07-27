FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indonesia's president appoints World Bank's Sri Mulyani as finance minister
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 27, 2016 / 4:48 AM / a year ago

Indonesia's president appoints World Bank's Sri Mulyani as finance minister

World Bank Managing Director Sri Mulyani Indrawati makes a speech at the International Conference on the Future of Asia in Tokyo May 24, 2013.Toru Hanai/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's president on Wednesday appointed World Bank managing director Sri Mulyani Indrawati as the country's new finance minister, among a wider cabinet reshuffle aimed at increasing the effectiveness of his team.

Former Indonesian army general Wiranto will replace Luhut Pandjaitan as the chief security minister. The trade, energy and industry ministers are also among those who will be replaced.

Sri Mulyani served as finance minister under the former president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

The new cabinet, which will be inaugurated later on Wednesday, will include at least one member of Indonesia's second-largest political party, Golkar.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Jakarta bureau; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.