Indonesian president to replace economy ministers in reshuffle: media

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo will replace his chief economics minister and trade minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, according to several domestic media reports.

The president’s office declined to comment on the reports, but said an announcement would be made later in the day.

Widodo has come under mounting pressure from his own party and the public to reshuffle his team of ministers amid signs that efforts to reverse an economic slowdown are not working.

Indonesia’s gross domestic product grew at 4.67 percent in the second quarter, its slowest pace in six years.

The reshuffle will aim to reassure investors of Widodo’s commitment to reviving Southeast Asia’s largest economy and attracting investment, sources said.

“The emphasis of the reshuffle is on better balance - especially in the economic team - between age, experience, international exposure and language skills,” said one source with knowledge of the matter.

According to media reports, former central bank governor Darmin Nasution will replace Sofyan Djalil as chief economic minister and prominent private equity executive Tom Lembong will take over the trade portfolio.