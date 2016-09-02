Indonesia central bank 'ready to ease' monetary policy, subject to Sept data

A woman walks past a poster of a one thousand rupiah coin inside Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, in Jakarta, Indonesia July 21, 2016.

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank is "ready to ease" monetary policy, subject to data in September, governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters on Friday.

"We see a possibility of monetary easing but subject to data and timing that we are confident with. We are ready to ease, but need to see data in September," he said.

Indonesia's inflation eased to below 3 percent for the first time since 2009 in August.