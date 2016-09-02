FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indonesia central bank 'ready to ease' monetary policy, subject to Sept data
#Business News
September 2, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

Indonesia central bank 'ready to ease' monetary policy, subject to Sept data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past a poster of a one thousand rupiah coin inside Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, in Jakarta, Indonesia July 21, 2016.Iqro Rinaldi

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank is "ready to ease" monetary policy, subject to data in September, governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters on Friday.

"We see a possibility of monetary easing but subject to data and timing that we are confident with. We are ready to ease, but need to see data in September," he said.

Indonesia's inflation eased to below 3 percent for the first time since 2009 in August.

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

