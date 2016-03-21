FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian military helicopter crash kills 10: official
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 20, 2016 / 2:34 PM / a year ago

Indonesian military helicopter crash kills 10: official

The bodies of victims of Sunday's Indonesian military helicopter crash are loaded into a military cargo plane in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia March 21, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Basri Marzuki/Antara Foto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Ten Indonesian military personnel were killed on Sunday when a military helicopter crashed in bad weather in Poso, Central Sulawesi, a government official said.

The helicopter was carrying 13 members army members. One is in critical condition while two more are still being searched for, Agus Barnas, an official at Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry for Security Affairs, said.

Indonesian security forces are carrying out a major military operation in Poso and surrounding areas to hunt Santoso, Indonesia’s most high-profile backer of Islamic State.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; writing by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.