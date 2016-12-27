FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six Indonesians found dead after being locked in bathroom during robbery
#World News
December 27, 2016 / 6:54 PM / 8 months ago

Six Indonesians found dead after being locked in bathroom during robbery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Police in the Indonesian capital found on Tuesday six people, including a nine-year-old child, dead from suffocation in a tiny bathroom where armed robbers had locked them the previous day.

Petty crime is common in Jakarta, a teeming city of 10 million people, but violent crime including armed robbery is rare.

Up to four intruders broke into the house in an upmarket neighborhood on Monday, Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said.

The robbers locked 11 people - including family members, maids and drivers - in the two meter by one meter (6.5 ft by 3.3 ft) bathroom and they were not found until early on Tuesday, Yuwono said.

"They were carrying firearms and machetes," Yuwono said of the robbers, citing a witness account.

The five survivors were in critical condition and taken to hospital, he said.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies, Robert Birsel

