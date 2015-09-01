FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia arrests alleged mastermind behind Orkim Harmony tanker hijack
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 1, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia arrests alleged mastermind behind Orkim Harmony tanker hijack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities on Tuesday said they had arrested the alleged financier and mastermind behind the hijacking of oil tanker Orkim Harmony in June, as well as two suspects in other piracy attacks.

Indonesia is stepping up its efforts against piracy, including the deployment of rapid reaction teams with neighboring Malaysia, to combat a soaring number of attacks on merchant vessels in one of the world’s busiest shipping choke points.

The navy said authorities in Jakarta last week arrested a man identified only as “AJ”, who was suspected to be involved in the Orkim Harmony hijacking.

“He admits to being the donor of operational funds and giving orders to take gasoline,” it said in a statement.

Pirates reportedly armed with pistols and machetes seized the Orkim Harmony, which was carrying around 50,000 barrels of gasoline, near the Malaysian port of Tanjung Sedili. The ship, along with its 22 crew, was released a week later.

The navy said the suspect also admitted to having been behind four other pirate attacks, including those on the Everton and Danai-2 in 2012, besides two Vietnamese tankers.

In a separate raid, authorities arrested two individuals on the Indonesian island of Batam, as suspects in pirate attacks.

More than 70 ships have been attacked this year in the straits of Malacca and Singapore, on the western side of the Malay peninsula, the highest number since at least 2008, security and anti-piracy groups say.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.