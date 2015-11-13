FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia court sentences Hong Kong drug leader to death
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 13, 2015 / 10:38 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia court sentences Hong Kong drug leader to death

Indonesian policemen guards drug dealer Wong Chi Ping (C) as he arrives at a court room for his trial in West Jakarta district court, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An Indonesian court sentenced a drug leader from Hong Kong to death on Friday for possession of more than 860 kg (1,900 lb) of methamphetamines in one of the country’s biggest drug busts in years.

Indonesian authorities in January arrested Wong Chi Ping and members of his drug syndicate in the capital, Jakarta, after a nearly three-year investigation.

“This was our biggest catch so far in five years,” said Slamet Pribadi, spokesman for the National Narcotics Agency. “The harsh penalty on drugs will provide a deterrent effect for those who are looking to do such crimes.”

Wong’s lawyers said they would appeal against the sentence.

“We hope that our client still has a chance to prove himself,” said defense lawyer, Rando Vittoro Hasibuan. “We still believe that he doesn’t deserve to get the death penalty.”

Wong was believed to have been the mastermind behind the smuggling of methamphetamines from Hong Kong, on southeast China’s coast, to Indonesia, packing the drugs into coffee containers, media reported.

After the arrests, police forced Wong and other members of his group to burn 1 trillion rupiah ($73.21 million) worth of the drugs.

President Joko Widodo has declared war on what he has called a “narcotics emergency” since taking office a year ago.

He has repeatedly refused clemency to traffickers and more than a dozen drug convicts, most of them foreigners, have been executed this year after a five-year moratorium on the death penalty was lifted.

Reporting by Arzia Tivany Wargadiredja; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.