FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Billboard porn video suspect arrested by Indonesia police
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
October 5, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Billboard porn video suspect arrested by Indonesia police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police have arrested a man they suspect hacked into an advertising company's computer system to show a pornographic video on an electronic billboard at a busy intersection of south Jakarta last week.

A police officer cut the power supply to the billboard after the sexually explicit film had run for five minutes, but by then pictures and videos of the clip taken by amused motorists had already been widely shared on social media.

Indonesia, a predominantly Muslim country, has a strict censorship policy. Sex and kissing scenes are cut from movies and television shows, and pornographic sites are blocked.

"The suspect violated the information and technology law and pornography law," said Awi Setiyono, Jakarta Metro Police spokesman.

Setiyono said a 24-year-old was arrested on Tuesday at his office in South Jakarta, where he works as an IT analyst.

Police found the suspect after the cyber-crime unit traced an IP address connected to the billboard. The suspect said he had hacked into the system as a prank after seeing log-in details shown on the billboard, Setiyono said.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by John Chalmers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.