McDonald's offers Halloween choco-pumpkin fries in Japan
TOKYO For those who can't get enough of pumpkin-flavored treats during Halloween, McDonald's Japan is offering french fries covered in pumpkin and chocolate sauce.
JAKARTA Indonesian police have arrested a man they suspect hacked into an advertising company's computer system to show a pornographic video on an electronic billboard at a busy intersection of south Jakarta last week.
A police officer cut the power supply to the billboard after the sexually explicit film had run for five minutes, but by then pictures and videos of the clip taken by amused motorists had already been widely shared on social media.
Indonesia, a predominantly Muslim country, has a strict censorship policy. Sex and kissing scenes are cut from movies and television shows, and pornographic sites are blocked.
"The suspect violated the information and technology law and pornography law," said Awi Setiyono, Jakarta Metro Police spokesman.
Setiyono said a 24-year-old was arrested on Tuesday at his office in South Jakarta, where he works as an IT analyst.
Police found the suspect after the cyber-crime unit traced an IP address connected to the billboard. The suspect said he had hacked into the system as a prank after seeing log-in details shown on the billboard, Setiyono said.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by John Chalmers)
TOKYO For those who can't get enough of pumpkin-flavored treats during Halloween, McDonald's Japan is offering french fries covered in pumpkin and chocolate sauce.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Scientific research into how polyester pants affect the sex life of rats, what it's like for a human to live like a badger and how different the world looks when viewed through your legs was honored at this year's Ig Nobel spoof awards.
Forest department officials on Saturday (September 24) promised strict action after a python attacked a man when a group was trying to click a photo with it.