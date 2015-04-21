FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian court finds U.S. woman guilty of role in Bali suitcase murder case
April 21, 2015 / 8:14 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian court finds U.S. woman guilty of role in Bali suitcase murder case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENPASAR (Reuters) - An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced a U.S. woman to 10 years in prison after finding her guilty of playing a role in murdering her mother, whose battered body was found stuffed into a suitcase on the resort island of Bali.

Heather Mack, a Chicago-area resident, was arrested with her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer last August after hotel staff discovered the body of Mack’s mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in an abandoned suitcase in a taxi.

Mack’s legal team said they did not yet know if they would appeal.

Prosecutors had called for a 15-year sentence for Mack on charges of being an accessory to murder.

Schaefer was sentenced earlier on Tuesday to 18 years in prison for murder.

Reporting by Trisha Sertori; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Alex Richardson

