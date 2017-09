Irma Suryati, the owner of Mutiara Handicraft, inspects the skills of the employees at her company which is staffed by 20 disabled workers.

Suryati set up the firm three years ago after she found difficulty finding work to teach other disabled people how to sew and make crafts.

“We are professionals in the business and we’re up for competition with other companies,” she said.

The craft company has already entered the Australian market and plans to expand its business to Singapore this year.