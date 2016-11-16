FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Indonesian court sentences American to life for drug smuggling: agency
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 16, 2016 / 9:00 AM / 9 months ago

Indonesian court sentences American to life for drug smuggling: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An Indonesian court sentenced an American to life in prison on Wednesday for smuggling a large quantity of crystal meth into the country from China, state news agency Antara reported.

The district court in the port city of Semarang, the provincial capital of Central Java, found Kamran Malik guilty of smuggling 97 kilograms of the drug inside generator sets being imported from China, Antara said.

Malik, who is also known as Phillip Russel, was arrested in January with seven others involved in a smuggling ring that Judge Noor Ali described as "a Pakistani network". The judge said Malik dealt with the finances.

On Monday, the same court sentenced to death the Pakistani ringleader, Muhammad Riaz, Antara reported. Another Pakistani in the group, Faiq Akhtar, was sentenced to life on Tuesday, local media reported, while five others, all Indonesians, received lighter sentences.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.