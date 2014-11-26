Magnitude 6.8 quake hits off Indonesia, no tsunami warning

(Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck in the sea 160 km (100 miles) northwest of Ternate in Indonesia’s Moluccas archipelago at 0933 ET on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Local media said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage

In a revision from its preliminary reading, USGS located the quake at a depth of 41 km.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in its bulletin for the quake that no tsunami warning was in effect.