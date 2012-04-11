Indonesia says only small tsunami waves hit Sumatra after quakes

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Small tsunami waves of around one meter hit the western coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Wednesday after a series of major earthquakes, though the country’s disaster agency said it was still assessing whether there were any deaths or damage.

The agency expects the worst impact to have been on Simeulue island off Sumatra and forecasts further small aftershocks in the country’s westernmost region, but it has lifted its tsunami alert for an area which was devastated by a tsunami in 2004.