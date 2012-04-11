FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia says only small tsunami waves hit Sumatra after quakes
April 11, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 6 years ago

Indonesia says only small tsunami waves hit Sumatra after quakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Small tsunami waves of around one meter hit the western coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Wednesday after a series of major earthquakes, though the country’s disaster agency said it was still assessing whether there were any deaths or damage.

The agency expects the worst impact to have been on Simeulue island off Sumatra and forecasts further small aftershocks in the country’s westernmost region, but it has lifted its tsunami alert for an area which was devastated by a tsunami in 2004.

Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu, Rieka Rahadiana and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill

