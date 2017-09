JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank revised up its growth forecast and lowered commercial banks’ reserve requirement for rupiah deposits at a policy meeting on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia cut commercial banks’ reserve requirements by 100 basis points to 6.5 percent in a move effective March 16.

The central bank also said it expected economic growth of 5.2-5.6 percent in 2016, compared with its previous forecast of 5.2 percent.